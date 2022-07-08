Meraxes Gigas, New Dinosaur Species With Tiny Arms Similar To T-Rex Discovered In Argentina

Palaeontologists discovered a new giant carnivorous dinosaur species on Thursday. The dinosaur species have been named 'Meraxes gigas' after a fictional dragon in the Game of Thrones book series. This dinosaur had tiny arms and a massive head, similar to Tyrannosaurus rex. The fossils of the dinosaur were well preserved.

The skull of the dinosaur fossil is over four feet long (127 centimetres), whereas, the entire dinosaur would have been some 36 feet long, arms were two feet long and weighed four metric tons. Meraxes gigas' skull was found in 2021 and it was dug up over the course of four years during field expeditions in the northern Patagonia region of Argentina.

According to researchers' findings published in the journal Current Biology, small forelimbs gave apex predators of the time certain survival advantages and they were not an evolutionary accident.

Talking about the animal, senior author Peter Makovicky from the University of Minnesota told AFP, " it’s literally half the length of the skull and the animal would not have been able to reach its mouth". He also believes that Meraxes gigas' big heads became the dominant tool of their predatory arsenal as their heads grew bigger. Thus, it took on the function that forelimbs would have had in smaller species.

Even though Meraxes gigas' had tiny arms like T Rex, T. rex didn’t get its tiny arms from M. gigas. This is because Meraxes gigas and T rex are far apart on the evolutionary tree and Meraxes gigas went extinct 20 million years before T rex.

Co-Author Juan Canale said in a statement, "I’m convinced that those proportionally tiny arms had some sort of function. The skeleton shows large muscle insertions and fully developed pectoral girdles, so the arm had strong muscles. They may have used the arms for reproductive behaviour such as holding the female during mating or support themselves to stand back up after a break or a fall."