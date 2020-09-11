A video of three men robbing a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage of the incident shows three men wearing face masks casually walk into the jewellery store.

When they entered the store, the jewellery store owner thought they were some usual costumers and came to purchase jewellery. They offered them sanitisers without having any hint of their true intentions. What they next did was shocking to the shop owners as well as the other customers who were already there.

According to an NDTV report, they robbed jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh. They also looted some Rs 30,000 to 40,000 in cash before fleeing the scene. The police have launched an investigation and promised swift action to nab the robbers.

"With the help CCTV footage we will soon solve the case and arrest the accused," Muniraj G, SSP, Aligarh told media.

As soon as the robbers took out their country-made pistols, nobody inside the store moved an inch, while one person who luckily got up when they were sanitising their hands can be seen rushing out of the door upon noticing guns. The robbery lasted less than a minute.

