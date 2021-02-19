A video by IPL’s official ID is doing rounds on the internet where Preity Zinta is seen giving a funny reaction and saying, “We got Shahrukh”. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Fans are pretty excited about the upcoming season of IPL 2021 as last year due to COVID, there was barely anything that people could actually step out for and enjoy. IPL 2021 is hitting the headlines and how, not just for the auction but also for the memes which are doing rounds on the internet. Yes, the funny reactions are one of the best parts of social media and they never disappoint us.

Recently, Preity Zinta’s team Punjab Kings bought ‘Shahrukh Khan’ and people are losing it on Twitter. Yes, it’s true! The actress and businesswoman now owns Shahrukh Khan in her team, just that he is not the Shah Rukh you are thinking. Preity actually bought a 25-yr-old batsman for Rs 5.25 crores whose name is Shahrukh Khan. But that is not the only reason the whole incident caught everyone’s attention, it was Preity’s reaction that made everyone make ‘Veer Zara’ memes.

A video was uploaded by IPL's official Twitter account where the actress can be heard saying “We go you Shahrukh.” The video was captioned as, “When you get a certain 'Shahrukh Khan' in your side.”

Punjab Kings also tweeted about the SRK name confusion and ever since the video has gone viral. Many reactions and memes are pouring in for this video.

A user wrote, “Sharukh fighting for preeti” and shared a Veer Zara gif.



Another one said, “Shahrukh Khan goes to Punjab kings for 5.25 crores” which a funny picture of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor.



Meanwhile, here’s a little something about the batsman Shahrukh Khan, he is a big-hitting middle-order batsman who made his T20 debut in 2018. Shahrukh gained popularity for his quick 30s and 40s and also became famous for playing in Tamil Nadu premier league.

