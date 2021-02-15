Meme world is having a ‘pawri’ on this new viral video; Netflix, Dominos join the bandwagon
New Delhi |Jagran Trending Desk: Internet is a funny place and the meme factory has proved it time and again. Recently, the memers are ‘pawrying’ on a latest ‘Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video which grabbed the attention of Twitterati after it went viral and famous YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate created a rap on it.
After the brilliant musical piece of the video went viral, netizens did what they are best at, making memes. Yes, the video garnered reactions from all over the internet. Before we take you to the funny memes let us tell you a bit about this new online trend and its origin. The clip was shared by a 19-yr-old Pakistani social media influencer Dananeerr Mobeen aka Geena where she can be seen partying with her friends and reporting the whole scenario. She says, “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hai or yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai.” This translates into “This is our car, this is us and we are partying.”
The video is grabbing all sorts of reactions and attention because of the accent with which she is speaking in the video.
Dananeerr creates content on the internet related to beauty, fashion, make-up and more. She started her internet journey with mere thousand subscribers but as soon as her ‘pawri’ video went viral her followers have shot up to be around more than 3.8 lakh. Wow! Now that’s some overnight success story. The girl also sings, cooks and keeps sharing the videos on her Instagram on the same.
Meanwhile, talking about the reaction on the #PawryHoRahiHai video, not just the memers but some famous brands also came up with funny content. Famous giants like Netflix, Dominos, Swiggy and more posted their hilarious takes on the viral video.
Check out the reactions of Twitter users here:
Parrrrtyyy #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/J3OrhPnxEl— RJ Vijdan (@rj_vijdan) February 14, 2021
That's so cute 😍 #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/W9IPgmL8wv— Dananeer Mobeen (@danaaneerr) February 14, 2021
Valentine’s Day pe #pawrihorihai ! Guys all around ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/yTuYXwsQ3B— RJ Purkhaa (@RJ_Purkhaa) February 14, 2021
Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF— Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021
If u know what i mean #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/GNfL06qPYj— Aditya Raj Singh (@adiyogi21) February 15, 2021
This one is cool, exactly applied on current exam season#pawrihorihai #exams2021 pic.twitter.com/5WK2PZQnXs— Jahanzaib Essani (@JsEssani) February 15, 2021
Best version of pawri ho ri hai #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/sRV0ZczSrr— Ubaid Ejaz (@UbaidEjaz6) February 15, 2021
Yeh humari car hai— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021
Yeh hum hai
Hope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal
