Mia shared a click where a woman man can be seen with a placard saying, "Stop killing farmers!" Apart from her Hollywood stars Rihanna and Greta Thunberg have also tweeted for farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After overseas sensations, Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa has tweeted on the ongoing farmer agitation in the country. In her post on Twitter, Mia shared a tweet of a picture from the protests featuring a group of women sitting in the middle of a road. Along with the photo the actress questioned about the human rights violations. She wrote, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest"

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

That's not all, she even shared another click saying that she stands with the farmers. Mia wrote, ""Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest"

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Well, as soon as Mia shared the Tweets, Twitterati didn't waste much time to churn out the most hilarious memes.

Check out the memes here:





As Mia Khalifa started supporting so called Farmers. Jhonny Bhaiya all the way from US, extended his suport for Government of India.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/HsTITqTHMo

— Ravi Pandey (@RentedSoldier) February 3, 2021

We want johny bhayia ka tweet too Didi unhe bhi keh do ... — 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 👑✨ (@yoursRajat11) February 3, 2021

TOTAL UNKWEEN BEHAVIOUR😡 pic.twitter.com/NiZztOq9tC

— Dr CA Diksha 🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 3, 2021

Mia after taking stand for farmers - pic.twitter.com/Ww5SubrXgH — 𝐕𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧 ♡ོ ˎˊ˗ (@HeyVihaan) February 3, 2021

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal