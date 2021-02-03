New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After overseas sensations, Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa has tweeted on the ongoing farmer agitation in the country. In her post on Twitter, Mia shared a tweet of a picture from the protests featuring a group of women sitting in the middle of a road. Along with the photo the actress questioned about the human rights violations. She wrote, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest"

 

That's not all, she even shared another click saying that she stands with the farmers. Mia wrote, ""Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest"

 

Well, as soon as Mia shared the Tweets, Twitterati didn't waste much time to churn out the most hilarious memes. 

Check out the memes here:


Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal