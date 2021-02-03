Meme factory flood Twitter with reactions on Mia Khalifa after her tweet in support of farmers' protest
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After overseas sensations, Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa has tweeted on the ongoing farmer agitation in the country. In her post on Twitter, Mia shared a tweet of a picture from the protests featuring a group of women sitting in the middle of a road. Along with the photo the actress questioned about the human rights violations. She wrote, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest"
What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU— Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
That's not all, she even shared another click saying that she stands with the farmers. Mia wrote, ""Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest"
“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0— Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
Well, as soon as Mia shared the Tweets, Twitterati didn't waste much time to churn out the most hilarious memes.
Check out the memes here:
As Mia Khalifa started supporting so called Farmers. Jhonny Bhaiya all the way from US, extended his suport for Government of India.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/HsTITqTHMo
— Ravi Pandey (@RentedSoldier) February 3, 2021
We want johny bhayia ka tweet too Didi unhe bhi keh do ...— 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 👑✨ (@yoursRajat11) February 3, 2021
TOTAL UNKWEEN BEHAVIOUR😡 pic.twitter.com/NiZztOq9tC
— Dr CA Diksha 🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) February 3, 2021
Mia after taking stand for farmers - pic.twitter.com/Ww5SubrXgH— 𝐕𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧 ♡ོ ˎˊ˗ (@HeyVihaan) February 3, 2021
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal