Meet 'World's Most Beautiful Cop' Who Is Honoured To Represent Her Police Force

A FEMALE officer, Diana Ramirez, hailing from Medellin, Colombia, is hitting headlines for being the most police officer in the world. Yes, you heard it right. That's what people call her on social media.

The Colombian officer has about 4 million followers on Instagram and for her, it's an honour to serve in the national police force.

According to a report by the New York Post, the officer patrols the streets of Medellin which was once considered the most dangerous city in the world. However, she wouldn't give up her job to become an influencer or a model.

"If I had the opportunity to choose a career again, I would not hesitate and I would become a police officer again, because thanks to this institution, I am what I am," she was quoted as saying by Jam Press in an interview.

As per the news outlet, she just been nominated for Best Police or Military Influencer of the Year at the Instafest Awards, an award that aims to recognise professionals who create digital content that reaches a large audience.

"I owe everything to the National Police for making me the professional and woman I am today."

"For me, it is an honour to represent the police force with this nomination, " Ramirez said. "I feel very happy because social media shows the work and dedication of everyone who works every day and contributes to building a better country," she added.

Meanwhile, her posts on Instagram are flooded with beautiful comments from her followers. "The most beautiful police officer on the planet," one user wrote.

A second said, "Effective, dedicated, passionate, and beautiful. What more could you ask for?"