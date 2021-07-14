Purkharam, 42, who lives in Rajasthan's Nagaur, is suffering from a rare disorder called Axis hypersomnia. Once, the man is asleep, it becomes a tough task for his family to wake him up.

Rajasthan| Jagran News Desk: A real-life Kumbhakaran has been spotted in the city of Rajasthan, where a man sleeps for 300 days in a year. It is hard for people to believe that the mythological character from the epic Ramayana exists in real life as well. The character of Kumbhakaran from the Ramayana would sleep for six months in continuity.

Purkharam, 42, who lives in Rajasthan's Nagaur, is suffering from a rare disorder called Axis hypersomnia.

Once, the man is asleep, it becomes a tough task for his family to wake him up. According to scientists, this rare condition occurs due to the fluctuation in the brain protein known as the TNF-alpha. The disorder is generally related to excessive sleepiness, such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and idiopathic hypersomnia.

The man is a resident of Bhadwa village and in his initial days of the condition, he used to sleep for straight 15 hours a day. On the other hand, seeing his situation, his family looked for medical aid. Later, his condition got worsened and the sleep period started to increase by several hours and converted into several days. Over the period of time, his symptoms became more adverse and now the man sleeps for straight 20 to 25 days a month.

Purkharam said that the health condition has hampered his productivity and now he is unable to work. The man who runs a local business in the area says that now he is able to operate his shop only for 5 days a month. Along with the sleeping disorder, the man also suffers from severe headaches making his condition even worse. Due to his conditions, his family members have to bathe and feed him while he is asleep.

The man also complains of having body fatigue despite sleeping for days. Purkharam’s wife Lichmi Devi and his mother Kanvari Devi hope that with the ongoing treatment his condition will become better and he will recover soon.

