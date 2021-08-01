According to officials, Tanveer had always shown a keen interest in studies that helped him secure the third rank at the University of Kashmir entrance test and got himself enrolled in the post-graduate programme in economics.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A wave of happiness floated among the parents of Tanveer Ahmad Khan when they came to know that their son has secured the second rank in the renowned Indian Economic Services (IES) examination. Tanveer, who hails from Nigeenpora Kund village -- about 80 km from Srinagar in south Kashmir, has always been a brilliant kid since his childhood.

According to officials, Tanveer had always shown a keen interest in studies that helped him secure the third rank at the University of Kashmir entrance test and got himself enrolled in the post-graduate programme in economics.

Before joining Kashmir University, Tanveer had completed his primary schooling at the Government Primary School in Kund. He later went to Government High School Waltengoo. In 2016, he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Government Degree College, Anantnag.

During the last year of his post-graduate programme, Tanveer was able to secure a position in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Being a JRF fellow, Tanveer completed his Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies, Kolkatta.

Tanveer's father is a farmer and his family has faced a lot of hardships. He also used to work as a seasonal rickshaw puller in Kolkata. However, he believed that with his strong determination, hard work and focus one can achieve their goal easily.

"During the Covid period, I confined myself to the four walls of my room and started preparing for the IES examination while doing my M.Phil. I never let Covid impact my schedule of studies," Tanveer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Tanveer also appreciated and showed his gratitude towards the government for introducing various educational reforms.

"Government has initiated various steps for educational reforms and we should also focus on other aspects like research centres in all colleges with full-fledged faculty and priority should also be given to other lesser opted subjects," Tanveer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

He also said that the youth of J&K has the potential to look at different ideas to pursue their career choices. On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir congratulated Tanveer along with his family for clearing the exams with flying colours.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen