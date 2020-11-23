Rashmika Mandanna shot to fame with her brilliant performance in the film Geeta Govindam, here's all you need to know about the National Crush of India 2020.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Google recently declared South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India for the year 2020. Rashmika has been a part of several Kannada films and her style statement is much appreciated in the North as well. The South Indian diva has garnered much love and fame through her films and her fans are now expressing the excitement by trending #NationalCrushRashmika on Twitter.

Twitterati flooded the internet with fan-made posters of Rashmika and with heart emoticon comments. One of the users said, "I don't know about the nation, but Rashmika as Lilly is one of my all-time crushes. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes".

Woahhhhh!! My people are truly LEGENDARY!! They are so cute.. aren’t they?🤗 They have all my heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2TXrtN0vI6 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 22, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Another user said, "She has only lovers not haters. Her expression is killer. She is so cute I love her and my dream to meet her."

@iamRashmika Hey Lilly you are so damn perfect & inspiration to all that Everyone falls in love with you & huge respect towards you.#NationalCrushRashmika pic.twitter.com/xq6uLRskfi

— KUMAR PUNYASLOKA 🇮🇳 (@kpunyasloka10) November 23, 2020

Rashmika has been pretty much active on social media and she never fails to update her fans about her whereabout on social media. Recently, the actor revealed the the first look poster of her upcoming film Sulthan with Karthi. She also shared photos from the sets where she was seen along with her co-actor Karthi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika shot to fame with her brilliant performance in the film Geeta Govindam. In the film, she was starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Since then, fans were appreciating the duo's chemistry and thus they were paired in the film Dear Comrade. The South Indian beauty is now gearing up for her upcoming film Pushpa alongside superstar Allu Arjun. The film is being helmed by Sukumar. Rashmika has several films in the pipeline including Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu and Acharya

On the other hand, it is reported that Vijay Deverakonda has bagged the title of National Crush of India for the year 2020. Vijay is a South Indian superstar and has been a part of films like Dear Comrade, NOTA, Taxiwaala, World Famous Lover, and others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma