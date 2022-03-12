New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amid the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia, several Indian students who were studying in Ukraine were stranded in the war-torn country. In order to evacuate those stranded students from Ukraine, the Indian government launched 'Operation Ganga'. Operation Ganga was an evacuation plan which brought back thousands of Indian citizens from Ukraine. During that operation, Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24 year pilot of a private Indian carrier has played a crucial role in bringing back Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The pilot flew six flights to evacuate more than 800 students.

Mahasweta, who hails from Kolkata has experience of four years in the aviation sector. She flew six flights between February 27, a day after when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special military operation” in Ukraine, and March 7.

“It was the experience of a lifetime, rescuing those students in their late teens and early twenties, many of whom had fallen sick and had traumatizing tales of survival,” Mahasweta was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The pilot further added that she had to fly an Airbus A320 for 13-14 hours a day. However, it did not matter to her because she was determined to save those students who “re-lived their horror” and showed desperation to go home.

She also disclosed about an incident where a 21-year old girl had fits due to the stressful situation.

“The moment, I will never forget, when she clutched my hand in a semi-conscious state and asked me to simply take me to her mother," Mahasweta Chakraborty said.

“I got a call late at night from my airline and was told that I was chosen for the rescue operation. I packed in two hours and left,” she added.

Mahasweta was also a part of the Vande Bharat mission during the pandemic. During the Vande Bharat mission, Mahasweta flew oxygen concentrators from abroad and vaccines to Kolkata and other airports from Pune. Mahasweta is a graduuate from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen