New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A 17-year-old girl from Texas, United States has registered her name in the Guinness World Record for having the longest legs (female) in the world.

Maci Currin has a height of 6 feet and 10 inches. She has knocked off Russian basketball Ekaterina Lisina to with her left leg that measures at 4 feet and 5 inches.

The 17-year-old wants to become a model in the coming years. She said that there are some disadvantages of having long legs but she has embraced her height and appearance.

However, she is not the only one who is tall in her family as her father Cameron, is 6ft 5in tall and her brother Jacob is 6ft 3in tall.

When Maci was born she was 19 inches and she was 5ft 7in when she was just 9 years old.

She told Daily Mail that there are definitely negatives to having such long legs – hitting your head walking through doors, getting into cars, trying to find clothes that fit. "Don’t hide it, embrace it,”

This teenager currently has the longest legs in the world, however, she needs to grow a little more to take the crown of the tallest living woman in the world as it is currently being held by Sun Fang from China. Sun Fang is 7ft3inches.

Talking about tall woman, Maci isn't the only one who grabbed the headline as Rentsenkhorloo Bud of Mongolia stands at 6 feet and 9 inches. She lives in the United States but is from Mongolia. She inherited her tall genes from her father and mother who stand at 6 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 in inch respectively.

Bud said that she faced several challenges in her teenage days as she was bullied for being tall but she became a model because of her unique height. She now embraces it fully and says being tall is 'beautiful'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma