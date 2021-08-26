Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran Trending Desk: This specially-abled woman of Kerala is an inspiration for all those who want to learn, get educated. Giji Mol, a 45-year-old woman, appeared for her class 10 equivalency exam on Wednesday. Her will to continue her education is so strong that soon after her wedding on the same day, she appeared for her exam in Alappuzha.

Giji Mol, dropped out of her school halfway through her studies, but her recent desire of getting a job made her to take up her studies again. On Wednesday, she married her husband Sunil Kumar and straight after her ceremony got over she visited the exam hall to write her exams.

Giji told news agency ANI, "Today was my wedding. I wanted to work but since I didn't complete 10th, it always came as a hinderance to find a job. So I applied for the Equivalency Exam and I didn't want to miss the exam at all."

She further added, "Everyone should complete their education. It is very important." She is hopeful that after complete her studies she can find a suitable job that will enable her to overcome the physical challenges.

The President and Vice president of District Panchayat KG Rajeshwari, Adv. Bipin C Babu wished Giji to get success in her examination. Giji appeared for her exams on Wednesday and there are four more exams that she needs to write.

Posted By: Ashita Singh