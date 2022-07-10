Meet Gaurav Taneja, The YouTuber Who Was Arrested For Celebrating Birthday At Noida Metro Station

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is one of the most popular YouTubers in India and has a massive fan following. On Saturday, the YouTuber was arrested by the Noida police after his thousands of fans gathered at the Sector 51 metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birthday and meet him. He was detained for violating Section 144, which bans the gathering of more than four people in public places.

Gaurav Taneja has a family vlogging YouTube channel 'Flying Beast', which has over 7 million subscribers. Apart from the Flying Beast channel, he has two other YouTube channels dedicated to fitness and gaming. His fitness channel is called 'FitMuscle Tv', which has over 2 million subscribers. Meanwhile, his gaming channel is called 'Rasbhari Ke Papa', which has over 1 million subscribers. Gaurav has also a huge following on Instagram, with over 3 million followers.

Gaurav is a former pilot and used to work in Air Asia. He claimed that he was suspended by Air Asia for pointing out violations at the airline and now, he is a full-time YouTuber. He is also a law student and a fitness coach. Meanwhile, his wife Ritu Rathee is also a pilot and has over 1 million followers on Instagram. The couple is blessed with two daughters named Kiaravi and Chaitravi. Gaurav and Ritu have collaborated with many Bollywood celebrities on their channel for promotion purposes. Moreover, they also participated in the reality television show 'Smart Jodi', which aired on Star Plus.

For the unversed, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) allowed people to celebrate birthdays on the metro train earlier this year and an entire coach can be booked for birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots, and other events on the Noida metro train. Ritu Rathee booked an entire Noida Metro coach to celebrate Gaurav Taneja's birthday on July 9. She posted a story on Instagram informing Gaurav's fans to join the party and to have a meet and greet session. The party took place at Sector 51 Noida Metro Station at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Ritu also mentioned that they will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a metro given by NMRC. But a large crowd gathered to meet the YouTuber. Officials of Noida Metro Rail Corporation said Gaurav Taneja's manager booked a running metro train coach to celebrate his birthday. According to the officials, he was informed that the capacity of the metro is 200 people and Section 144 was imposed in the district. Thousands of followers gathered at the Noida Sector 51 metro station, which caused a lot of rush and commotion.