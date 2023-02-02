Meet Bobi, Who Holds The Record For Being World's Oldest Dog Ever

A 30-YEAR-OLD dog, Bobi has recorded his name in Guinness World Records (GWR) for being not only the oldest dog to be alive but also the oldest dog ever.

According to an official statement by the GWR, Bobi is 30 years and 266 days old as of 1 February 2023. He has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal.

Surprisingly, Bobi has broken an almost century-old record, as the previous oldest dog ever, Bluey (1910-1939), was an Australian cattle dog who lived to be 29 years 5 months old.

New record: Oldest dog EVER - Bobi at 30 years and 266 days 🐶



The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/Ur5c2Gh8yb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023

"In 1992 Bobi was registered with Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), who have confirmed Bobi’s birth date," read the statement on the official website.

Bobi, who was condemned at birth, has an interesting story as well.

He took birth as one of four male pups, in an outbuilding where the Costa family stored wood.

"I was eight years old. My father was a hunter, and we always had many dogs," Leonel Costa, now aged 38, was quoted as saying by GWR official website.

Leonel’s father decided that they couldn’t keep the newborn puppies as they already owned several animals.

"Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home […] to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive," Leonel said.

The day after the puppies were born, Leonel’s parents entered the room and quickly took them whilst their mother, Gira, was absent.

However, one puppy was left behind.

Leonel and his brothers decided to keep Bobi’s existence a secret.

"We knew that when the dog opened its eyes, my parents would no longer bury it,” Leonel explained. "It was popular knowledge that this act could not or should be done."

According to Leonel Bobi is"very sociable" as he grew up with many other animals.

As Bobi is now in his old age, it becomes difficult for him to even walk, and he spends most of the time hanging out in the backyard with his four feline friends.