New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: In the winter season, one of the difficult tasks is to get up from the bed and take a shower, right? Well, if we ask, for how many days you can go without taking a shower? The answer could be three or four days maximum? But, wait, this man broke all the records and you are nowhere close to him. Amou Haji, from Iran, hasn't bathed for 67 years, yes, you read that right! It has been more than six decades that this man has not taken bath and he has even developed a fear of water.

Amou believes that if he will take bath, he will fall ill and this is the reason why he has not taken shower for over six decades now. He loves to eat non-veg but he does not like home-cooked food, thus, he prefers to eat rotting porcupine meat. Not only this, but Amou also loves to smoke but not just normal tobacco as he prefers to smoke animal faeces out of a rusty pipe.

According to Tehran Times, Amou lives in the Iranian desert and he is looking for love. He does not have a home and he lives in the holes made in the desert outside the village. It is also reported that the villagers also made a hut for him but he does not live there.

The local people also reported that Amou went through an emotional setback when he was young and this is the reason why he decided to spend the rest of his life in isolation.

It is to be noted that Amou does not get infected by any disease even though he remains so dirty. He drinks five litres of water from a large rusty can every day. Even though he is the dirtiest man, he takes care of his hair, and he trims it by burning them over a fire.

Amou also sports a helmet on his head but not to fight with enemies but to keep himself warm during the winters.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma