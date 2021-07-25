While Mary Kom dominated in her 49-51 kg flyweight category opening match against Dominican Republic’s Hernandez Garcia to claim a decisive 4:1 win, Manika Batra snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Day 2 at Tokyo Olympics was a Sunday full of excitement for Indian fans. In Table Tennis and Boxing, top Indian paddler Manika Batra and six-time World Champion and London Olympics Bronze medalist Mary Kom won their respective matches to advance into next rounds. While Mary Kom dominated in her 49-51 kg flyweight category opening match against Dominican Republic’s Hernandez Garcia to claim a decisive 4:1 win, Manika Batra snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday.

After losing the first two rounds, Batra made a stunning comeback to defeat Ukrainian Margartya Pesotska 4-3 (4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7) to progress to the next round. Manika Batra, the current World number 63, became the first Indian paddler to reach the third round in Table Tennis singles at Olympics by defeating the Ukrainian Margartya, the current world number 32.

Manika’s comeback ‘fantastic’, ‘outstanding’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

Indian cricket’s finest opening pair of all time, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to appreciate the stunning comeback that Manika Batra made in Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. While Sachin found it ‘fantastic’, Virender Sehwag said Manika’s comeback was ‘outstanding’.

“Slowly but surely Manika came back & started controlling the pace of the game,” Tendulkar said, adding that Manika beat the Ukrainian paddler with her superb game planning. “Her (Manika’s) situational awareness was just tremendous,” said Tendulkar.

She moved from Plan A to Plan B very smartly & got her opponent to play more forehands & the moment the rallies got longer, the Ukrainian was playing to her plan.



Manika beat her with superb game planning. Her situational awareness was just tremendous.👏🏻#TableTennis #Tokyo2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 25, 2021

“That was an outstanding comeback by Manika Batra to win that. Bahut bahut badhiya. Just one step away from a medal,” Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

That was an outstanding comeback by Manika Batra to win that. Bahut bahut badhiya. Just one step away from a medal #Tokyo2020 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 25, 2021

From ’the best fight’ to ‘medal loading’, Twitter hails Manika’s historic Sunday win

Here’s how Twitter reacted on Manika Batra’s win in the Olympics on Sunday.

What a comeback by Manika Batra from 0-2 to 4-3 in Olympics. The best fight.



Manika Batra defeated Ukranian world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska.



India 🇮🇳...India 🇮🇳... pic.twitter.com/DZVEyjeNmw — akshay kumar (@akshayk35333574) July 25, 2021

She is still excellent: Netizens on 38-year-old magnificent Mary’s winning arrival in Olympics

This is how Netizens reacted upon Mary Kom’s 4:1 dominance against Dominican Republic’s Hernandez Garcia.

As all expected, #MaryKom begins with a win #boxing She is through to last 16. She landed some good punches in third round.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/YuVjkMzbVE — bharathnt (@bharath1) July 25, 2021

Mary Kom won by 4-1. She's still excellent!😭🥺🥺🥺

Boxing.#Olympics — Seema✨✨ (@seeph83) July 25, 2021

Mary Kom will face Rio Olympic bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in pre-quarterfinal of Women’s boxing 49-51 kg category on July 29. Whereas Manika Batra, after defeating World number 32 on Sunday, will next take on World number 16 Sofia Polcanova of Austria.

