New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It is going to be a treat for all the stargazers as this week has a special event related to cosmic events. This week four planets -- Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn - will align in a dazzling sky parade. Adding cherry on the cake, Moon will also join these four planets at the end of April, according to Live Science.

The week will be a delight for all the sky lovers. The event started on April 17, and the entire four planets in the sky were most visible on April 20. Live Science further reported that Mercury will join this planetary parade in the month of June. Meanwhile, Moon will join the four planets at the end of April, and it will be appearing further south, just right of Saturn.

Interestingly, people will not need any telescope or any high-end device to spot the celestial event. These four plants will be best viewed in clear skies free of clouds.

As per Jake Foster, an astronomy education officer at Royal Museums Greenwich, the alignment will be viewable through to early May.

“Venus will be noticeably the brightest of all four planets, shining a bright white light. Jupiter will be the second brightest, also shining white in colour. Saturn will be clearly fainter than the other three. Mars will have the most distinctive difference from the others because of its colouration, appearing as a bright orange point of light to the eye,” Foster was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

THE PLANETS ALIGN: KEY DATES

April 17: Formation of the alignment

April 20: Alignment is most visible

April 23: Moon lines up too

April 29: Moon gets too close to the sun to be visible

Live Science also reported after Moon moves along with four planets, it will stay there from April 23 to 29. On the other hand, others will remain in the cosmic line till early July.

How to identify the planets?

In order to identify the alignment of the planet, people have to observe their distinct lack of twinkling. Stars twinkle, while planets shine. The last time, when such a phenomenal event took place was in 2020 when Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, and Venus lined up like this.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen