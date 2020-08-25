Named 'Eyes on the Solar System', the crisply rendered web application by NASA can show you where the agency's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is in real-time as it travels millions of miles over the next six months to Jezero Crater on Mars.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: American space agency NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance mission was launched on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This was also the last day people saw NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission as it disappeared into space on a trajectory for the Red Planet. However, in a treat to space enthusiasts, NASA has launched a web application that will allow real-time tracking of the Perseverance Rover as it makes its way to Mars for February 18, 20221 landing.

Named 'Eyes on the Solar System', the crisply rendered web application by NASA can show you where the agency's Mars Perseverance Rover is in real-time as it travels millions of miles over the next six months to Jezero Crater on Mars.

"Eyes on the Solar System visualizes the same trajectory data that the navigation team uses to plot Perseverance's course to Mars," said Fernando Abilleira, the Mars 2020 mission design and navigation manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. "If you want to follow along with us on our journey, that's the place to be."

The 'Eyes on the Solar System' tool not only allows users to see the remaining distance between Mars and NASA's Perseverance Rover but also let you flay formation with Mars 2020 or check the relative velocity between Mars and Earth, the space agency said. You can click here to track the spacecraft in real-time.

About NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Mission

Being dubbed as the humanity's most sophisticated rover, Mars Perseverance and the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter traveling with it is expected to land on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021. According to NASA, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is part of a larger program that includes missions to the Moon as a way to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.

"Charged with returning astronauts to the Moon by 2024, NASA will establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028 through NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans," the agency said.

