Mark Ruffalo Asks Elon Musk To Hand Twitter's Key To Someone Else, Tesla CEO Replies

EVER since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been attracting criticism around the globe. From celebrities slamming him for charging for the 'blue tick' to US President Joe Biden accusiung Musk of buying a platform that sends 'lies and spews' across the world, the talks about the microblogging site have been making rounds. Now, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo asked Musk to get off Twitter and hand the responsibility to someone else.

Taking to Twitter the actor said, "Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look."

Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look. https://t.co/34aMtU5h62 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2022

Ruffalo wrote this retweeting US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet who questioned Musk about the latest Twitter update that would need its users to pay USD 8 for account verification and wrote, "Yo

@elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me."

Meanwhile, Musk was fast to reply to the actor. "Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate," (Representation Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), replied Musk.

The Hulk actor also responded to Musk and further wrote, Maybe so. That's why having robust filters for disinformation and credible verified users have been a popular feature for people and advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it's accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave."

Earlier today, Elon Musk's newly acquired micro-blogging platform Twitter announced that the application will soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets.

Twitter on Saturday also updated its iOS app for Apple iPhone users , including the new USD 7.99 per month Blue subscription.