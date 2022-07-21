Man's Extreme Face Transformation Covered With Tattoos Can Give You Night Terrors

A bizarre picture of a man covered in tattoos is doing rounds on the Internet. The man claims that he is unable to find a job, and the reason is very obvious, his entire face is covered with tattoos. The man named Anthony Loffredo has crossed every line when it comes to modification, the man has modified his body and covered himself with dark tattoos including his eyeballs.

Not only this, but the man also got implants under his skin on his head and arms and had two fingers which make him look even scarier. The man has got both his nose and ears amputated.

Take a look at the picture here:

Adding more, the man has got such a drastic transformation that he has got his tongue split into two in order to create a forked effect.

Interestingly, the man is verified on Instagram and goes by the name of 'Black alien'. Also, he shared the before-after pictures of what he used to look like and what he looks like now.

The man revealed that he has got countless negative reactions - prompting reactions from the street and from employees as well.

“I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side,” Loffredo was quoted as saying by Club 113 podcast.

“It’s a fight every day because every day you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge. “It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people," he added.

“You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person,” said Loffredo.

He also emphasised the fact that people think he is a maniac after watching his looks. As it is hard for people to process his looks.