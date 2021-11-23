New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There are times when you have faced the anxiety of not having our train tickets confirmed at the last moment or not getting enough space while travelling through a train. And, what if you get qualified for Reservation Against Cancellation, RAC then you have to adjust with another person on the same narrow seat. It is nothing but very difficult. Facing same difficulties while traveling, a man came up with a solution that will make you laugh off of your couch.

In a video gone viral, a man with seating problem on the train came up with what we call 'Desi Jugaad' to solve his problem once and for all. A clip shared on Instagram shows the interior of a train where, in the middle of the aisle, a man can be seen sleeping comfortably on a blanket that is fastened on the two ends of the cabin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES.BKS🤟🙂 (@memes.bks)

In the same video, the man can be seen stepping on the blanket, fastened as a hammock to sleep, after not getting a seat on the train.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago by a meme page called ‘memes.bks’ with the following caption, “U can’t match with Indian mind”. Since then, the video has gone viral with more than 73,000 views and over 6,798 likes.

All the passengers in the train were dumbstruck with the man's desi jugaad, while he slept comfortably, just the idea of something like that has created a flood of opinions on the internet.

Netizens cannot stop their laugh as they pointed out how this type of jugaad is extremely comfortable and they have tried it while others just praised man's quick mind to come with something that.

Will you do something like that if your ticket didn't get confirmed too? What are your thoughts Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh