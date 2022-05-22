New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Every day some funny and strange videos go viral on the internet, which leads to some hilarious reactions from the people. Now, here is another strange yet funny video of very weird luggage that went viral on social media. The luggage looks like a dead body wrapped or a mummy. People are very confused to see this luggage and some have a hysterical reaction to this strange luggage arrival.

The video was shared by an Instagram page Viral Hog. Sharing the video, it wrote in the caption, "A mannequin lamp raised some eyebrows at baggage claim. #viralhog #baggageclaim #london".

In the video, the people present at the airport looked very calm. The comments section on this video has some hilarious responses. One person wrote, "Why are these people so calm????" with the laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, another person commented, Giving me ideas". Some people also commented on how people are not questioning the luggage or freaking out. One comment said, "Why, why didn’t anyone poke or touch it? Baffles me how they just outright dismiss the baggage looking corpse". Meanwhile, there were some people in the comments who asked everyone to calm down as the airport security must have checked the luggage. The comment said, "people in the comments asking why nobody's freaking out as if the bag didn't go through baggage security at the last airport".

The location of this airport is not known. But according to the Viral Hog, the video is taken from the London airport as they have mentioned London in their caption.

There was another video from the airport posted by the Viral Hog. In the video, we can see that the man's pants match his luggage. According to the post, the video was recorded in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Netizens are also praising the smartness of the man as he can identify his luggage easily. One comment said, "Hey, at least there's like a zero chance of someone 'mistaking' coughstealingcough it for their own bag. big brain strats right there". Another person commented, "You'd never be able to get away with stealing it if he saw you."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav