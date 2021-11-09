New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Manjamma Jogati, a Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage was honored with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. Jogati, is the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Manjamma Jogati approached the President and then made a gesture that has caught many eyes on social media. Many internet users have said that it was to wish him luck. After she received the award, she passed a warm smile that won hearts. The President also seems touched by the gesture as he hands over the award.

Manjamma Jogati is the first president of the Karnataka Janapada Academy which is one of the top institutions for folk art forms. Manjamma was identified as a woman in his adolescence when he was known as Manjunath Shetty.

#WATCH | Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SNzp9aFkre — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

After being discovered as a trans, her family took her to Huligeyamma's temple near Hospet to be initiated as a Jogappa -- a community of transgenders that has dedicated themselves in the service of the fiery Goddess Renuka Yellamma.

Jogati in 2006, was awarded the Karnataka Janapada Academy Award and, 13 years later, in 2019, she was appointed president of the institution. In 2010, Karnataka government honoured her with the annual Kannada Rajyotsava award.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh