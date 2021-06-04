The vet whose name is Thanu Limpapattanawanich took to his social media to share about the whole incident, he even posted a few pictures. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Pets are a part of family. People don't just treat them with love but also worry for them like a child and help them out in need. Many even take care of stray animals like dogs, cats and cows and keep a check on their wellbeing. But have you heard of someone taking care of a cockroach? Well, yes it's true! A man actually took a cockroach to a vet for its treatment.

We aren't kidding, this is a real incident which happened in Thailand, where a man found an injured cockroach on the streets and brought him to a veterinary doctor after someone stepped on the poor insect.

Isn't it surprising?

The vet whose name is Thanu Limpapattanawanich took to his social media to share about the same. He uploaded pictures also and appreciated the man for his deeds. The caption on his post was in Thai, which translates almost like, "Someone stepped on a cockroach and the insect was lying on the streets. That is when a man walking past it decided to pick the insect and bring it to the emergency care."

In his post, the doctor also expressed that this is not a matter of laughter but appreciation and this man has shown compassion and empathy. the doctor further added tat he wished there were more people like this good man in this world.

Ever since the post has been shared on Facebook, it has been gathering attention from all over. So far, it has received almost 1k likes and 1.5k shares.

Many people even commented on the post, some were seen posting their funny reactions while others were spotted tagging their friends.

So guys, what are your thoughts on this unusual yet interesting incident of Thailand? Would you help out a cockroach like this if given a chance? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal