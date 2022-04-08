New Delhi | Jagran Nation Desk: Social media is often filled with funny videos and memes to make us laugh. Now, another hilarious video has surfaced on social media, and the netizens have found another thing to entertain themselves. In the video, a man can be seen stealing money from the garland of the groom.

In the video, a man, presumably the groom's friend, can be seen stealing money from his garland made up of currency notes. The theme song of Scam 1992 can be heard playing in the background. The location and date of the video are not revealed in the video. The groom can be seen sitting with the relatives and the man sitting near discreetly takes the money from his garland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

The video has already gained 1.9 million views and 97 thousand likes within 2 days. Shared by the meme page, meemlogy, it is captioned, "Ab isi paise se gift dunga (I will give the gift from this money).

The netizens have some hilarious reactions to his video and they have compared this video to Money Heist. One person commented, "Money heist at 240p", while another person commented, "Indian Money Heist". Meanwhile, some people have also commented that they will also do the same at their friend's wedding and have tagged their friends. Some netizens also wrote ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the comments.

In another video posted by meemlogy, the groom's friends can be seen gifting household cleaning supplies to the bride and groom. Both bride and groom can be seen laughing at this gesture by the groom's friends. One friend gave a broom to the couple, while another friend gave a bucket to them. One person commented, "they must be his hostel friends", meanwhile another Instagram user wrote, "Aise dost hoo to kya jarurat kisi chez ki be".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

The video has already received more than 6 lakhs views and 30 thousand likes within 15 hours.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav