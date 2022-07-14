Man Recreates Baahubali Scene As He Rescues Child Amid Floods In Telangana | Watch

Heavy rains and the subsequent floods have battered normal life in Telangana. Although officials are busy with rescue operations, the lives of people continue to remain affected in the state. Amid all this, a video of a man rescuing a three-month-old baby has reminded everyone of a scene from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

The clip shows an elderly man risking his life to save a three-month-old during the floods. The man can be seen carrying the baby in a basket, which is placed on his head. The other members of the family can also be seen wading through chest-deep water following the man.

According to the news agency IANS, the visuals are from Manthani town in the Peddapalli district. The video went viral on social media making netizens revisit the scene from Baahubali where Sivagami Devi carries her grandson, Mahendra Baahubali in a basket and wades through a river to save the baby.

Earlier, another dramatic visual of the rescue operation by a helicopter in the Mancherial district also went viral where two persons stranded on top of a vehicle in the flooded Godavari river were rescued by an NDRF team with the help of a helicopter.

Parts of Telangana continued to reel under monsoon fury with the Godavari river flowing dangerously and several villages remaining marooned and cut off from the mainland.

Heavy rainfall also led to the cancellation of many trains. According to IANS, the South Central Railway has cancelled several trains due to the rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 15 trains have been cancelled between July 14 and July 17.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has put the state administration, ministers, and MLAs on alert as heavy rains lashed the state. He spoke directly to people representatives and officials and instructed them to keep the NDRF, rescue teams, and chopper services ready.

