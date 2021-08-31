In a heart melting post a man's tribute to his late wife is getting viral. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A heartmelting photoshoot is making headlines recently and the reason beind the photoshoot has brought tears to the eyes. James Alvarez, recently shared some pictures from a photoshoot where in he re-created pictures from his wife's old pregnancy photoshoot replacing his wife with his daughter.

James Alvarez is a widower, the photographs from the shoot is trending on social media getting emotional reactions from internet users. James's wife Yesenia Aguilar passed away when she was hit by a car as she was out for a walk. Yesenia was 35-weeks pregnant at the time she got hit. To rescue the baby, doctors had to perform an C-section and miraculously she was unharmed.

In a heart-touching tribute to his late wife, James with his daughter Adalyn on her first birthday made created the photos. His little daughter wore same pink dress that her mother wore at the time of maternity photoshoot. Even the pose that James chose and did was similar to that of previous photos.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Alvarez (@__jamesalvarez)

“Adalyn, I know if your mommy was here, she would have been the happiest person alive. She would be so excited to celebrate your birthday,” James captioned his post.

He later adds,"It’s been a tough journey but I did it with my head held high. I try to be the best father I could be for my daughter. I want to make my wife proud."

Watching the post have made netizens to react in the most sympathetic manner. "This is so beautiful. It makes me want to cry," an internet user said. Another user commented, "This melts my heart. Beautiful pictures."

Posted By: Ashita Singh