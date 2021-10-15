New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The birth of any child in the family is special, but a girl brings excess joy to a family. Recently a man in Madhya Pradesh celebrated the birth of a girl in her family in this extraordinary way which will melt your heart.

In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, a man is giving away free petrol on the birth of a girl child in the family. A petrol pump owner, Deepak Sainani in order to celebrate the birth of his sister Sikha Porwal’s little girl on October 9 distributed the fuel.

“Since the opening of the petrol pump in March this year, I wanted to come up with a way to give back to my customers and the little girl’s birth during the auspicious days of Navaratri gave me the needed push,” Sainani told the indianexpress.

He, on the occassion of the auspicious festival Navratri on Ashtami, Navami, and Dussehra that fall on 13,14 and 15 October decided to distribute the free petrol. He put up a signboard that mentioned 5-10 percent extra petrol being offered on the occasion of his niece’s birth.

Not only he offered the petrol for free, but he also wanted maximum customers to get the benefit of the offer and wanted all to take part in his celebration so he analyzed the peak hours of his petrol pump and offered the extra petrol during those hours.

“I observed the maximum customer footfall between 9-11 in the morning and 5-7 in the evening and accordingly decided to offer the additional 5-10 percent at this time,” Sainani told Indianexpress.

On the petrol pump, Five percent extra was offered to those buying petrol worth Rs 100 and 10 percent for those buying worth Rs 200-500. At first, the petrol pump owner wasn't sure of the idea but eager to share his happiness he, at last, decided to execute the idea.

“I did not want people to think of this as a cheap publicity stunt, which is why I sat on the idea for a while but then decided to go ahead with it as I felt that it is the thought that counts," Said Sainani.

Sainani was happy to share this happiness of his house with others as he said, " He meant it as a gift to his sister, who is differently-abled and wanted to share the happiness."

Not long ago a similar thing happened when Paani puri vendor distributed free Paani puris to celebrate the birth of his daughter. The vendor in a day distributed around 50 -60,000 Paani puris.

Posted By: Ashita Singh