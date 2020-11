Dr. Diogo Rabelo from Bahia, Brazil married himself and promised to take care of himself in the dreamy beach wedding.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: All we seek is love but self-love is one of the most important things in today's world. But what if we start having a competition of self-love, this Brazilian man could be the winner of it. Now, you must be wondering, what did he do? He just tied the knot with himself and we are not kidding.

However, he was supposed to be married to his fiance Vitor Bueno. They both got engaged in November 2019, but they parted their ways this year and that made Diogo go for the decision of marrying himself on October 16.

Diogo also posted the pictures from his wedding on Instagram and he has so far garnered thousands of likes on them.

It is reported that 40 of his original 50 guests had attended the wedding ceremony and blessed this union. Diogo was looking handsome in a white suit, as he was walking down the aisle and he was giving the speech and posing with near and dear ones.

This is not the first time when a case like this took place as in 2015, Kevin Nadala from New York did the same and married himself. Nadal told The Guardian that he wanted to celebrate single life and hence he decided to get married to himself, an emotion Diogo shares as well.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma