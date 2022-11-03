Man Helps Elderly Couple Flying For First Time, Internet Hails 'Beautiful Gesture'

THE world might not be full of good people, but there are some good people who make it a better place to live in. Amitabh Shah, who is the chief inspiration officer of Yuva Unstoppable shared one such incident through his Linkedin profile.

Shah was flying from Delhi to Kanpur when he met an elderly couple who were flying for the first time. Shah not only clicked the picture of the couple so that they can send it to their daughter but also bought them sandwiches and juice during the flight.

Taking to Linkedin user shared his experience and wrote, "I saw them in the boarding area completely clueless and could tell it's their first time and they didn't understand English. I walked up to them with a smile and asked them to simply follow me. They thought I worked for the airline."

He further also mentioned that the woman asked him to click their picture and send it to their daughter via WhatsApp so that she knows her parents are safe. He wrote, "Can you please take our picture and send it to our daughter who has a phone with Whatsapp - so she knows we are safe?' I took this pic & sent it."

Shah also talked about how the couple declined food even after being hungry. He said he bought them paneer sandwiches and juice and asked the air hostess not to reveal that he is paying for the food. "When the Airhostess came to serve food, they declined but clearly seemed hungry and thirsty for hours. I told the air hostess to give them paneer sandwiches and juices & to tell them it was complimentary as they were lucky customers to win a free meal. Of course, I paid for it when they were not seeing it. They simply 'smiled' at me as we landed and went our own ways."

He concluded the post by saying, We should always be kind at every opportunity we get, and trust me opportunities to be kind are all around YOU, aren't they."

Netizens, meanwhile, found this gesture really sweet and heartwarming. a user said, "Appreciate the good gesture, really commendable to be subtle and bring joy to the people."

A second user wrote, Wonderful gesture .. making fellow "Indians" comfortable in India is the primary responsibility of us all who can. Considering the description of the Couple they must surely be feeling out of place despite being in their own country and among their 'own'. It's our job to not let them feel any different."