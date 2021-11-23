Hyderabad | Jagran Trending Desk: In a shocking turn of events, a man was arrested for going too close to an African Lion moat area at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad. The man was reportedly rescued by the zoo authorities and then was then handed over to police earlier on Tuesday.



According to media reports, the man, identified as G Sai Kumar, told the police that he was looking for diamonds hidden in the enclosure.

In a video shared widely across social media, Kumar can be seen sitting on the elevation of a boulder close to the enclosure as a lion can be seen waiting down below.

#WATCH || Telangana: A 31-year-old man who went close to an African lion moat area at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was rescued by the zoo authorities and handed over to police earlier today



ANI



More: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV #Telangana #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/GWo2ldFLbj — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 23, 2021

The 31-year-old was prevented by the staff from moving further while he was waiting for the lion to move away so that he could enter the enclosure.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm. A statement issued by the Nehru Zoo Park said Kumar was walking on the boulders of the moat area of the African Lion’s enclosure, a prohibited area for visitors. Later, he was handed over to the Bahadurpura Police station for further action.

“He told us he was looking for diamonds which he believed were hidden in the lion’s enclosure. He appears to be mentally disturbed. We will inform his parents and will examine his mental condition too,” a Police officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Police officer further added that the arrested man said that he had been roaming around for the last 17 years. “We don’t know how he went inside. We are verifying his claims,” the officer said. “Had the staff not stopped him, he would have been dead,” he added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma