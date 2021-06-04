In the video, the man can be seen dressed as a woman in a red saree. He is wearing a wig, jewellery, bangles, and has also applied makeup on his face to dupe people.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, a man arrived at his girlfriend’s wedding disguised as the bride. However, his plan fell apart as the girl’s family recognized him and the man had to run to save his life. A video of this incident has gone viral garnering huge attention on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen dressed as a woman in a red saree. He is wearing a wig, jewellery, bangles, and has also applied makeup on his face to dupe people.

The real bride-to-be was all set to tie the knot and the wedding preparations were on when the man arrived at the girl’s residence to meet her according to media reports. He was on his way to the real bride (his girlfriend’s) room when the family caught him. Before the family could take an action and call the police, the man escaped from the place with his two friends who were waiting outside on a bike.

Take a look at the video:

In #UttarPradesh's #Bhadohi, a man dressed up as bride went to his girlfriend's home. Phir kya!!! Kuta gaya pusht... @myogiadityanath lockdown mein relaxation kariye Baba 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/a9nBUaAhfc — Amitabh Chaudhary (@HumAmitabh) June 2, 2021

In the video, the man can also be seen surrounded by an angry crowd of family members and relatives who appear to be shocked by his audacity. Some people try to remove the veil covering the man’s face to expose him but he can be seen resisting and clinging to it in the video.

After the video went viral on Twitter, it received different reactions from the users. While some laughed at the incident calling it a hard time for the man caught by the family, others demanded strict action against him.

As of now, the real reason behind the man’s visit has not been found out. No complaint has been registered with the police regarding the incident since the man ran away before the girl’s family could do so.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan