New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a rare sight of extreme love for pets, a man booked an entire Air India business class cabin for his pet dog. It was surely a lifetime of the trip for the canine when his owner decided that his pet should travel in style and luxury. Cannie boarded Air India flight AI-671 early on Wednesday morning, travelling from Mumbai to Chennai.



The dog's owner spent Rs. 2.5 Lakh for the two-hour-long flight, as the business class seat on Air India Mumbai-Chennai flight, costs around Rs 20,000. According to a media report, quoting an airline official as saying, "The J-class cabin on Air India A320 aircraft has 12 seats, so the cute pup flew in luxury."



Air India follows the in-flight policy, which allows small pets like dogs, cats, and birds to travel in flight, depending upon the health of the animal along with a rabies vaccination certificate. The passenger has the facility to travel with two pets, however, it depends on the animal's body size, they can be in the cabin or the cargo can hold.



In case a passenger is travelling along with their pets in the business class then, they are allotted the last row of the cabin. Last year between the months of June and September, Air India flew around 2,000 pets on its domestic flights.



Several airlines have granted permission to pet owners to travel with their pets in cases of 'emotional support.' A report by the Sun UK shared an incident where a Turkey named Easter boarded a light along with her owner Jodie Smalley. Apart from this, another incident also surfaced over the internet when a woman shared a picture of her mother carrying her pet Kangaroo on a flight.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen