A NEW artificial chatbot, ChatGPT, is all over social media, with netizens sharing screenshots of their conversations with the bot. While some are asking the chatbot funny questions, it has become a help in completing assignments for many students.

Nishanth Vijayan took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of his interaction with the bot, in which e asked it to "write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Tharoor."

Responding to the question, the bot wrote, "As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui."

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter and reposted it, and wrote, "Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!"

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than two lakh views and three thousand likes. Many users seemed impressed with Tharoor's sarcastic reply.

Shashi Thesaurus!" said a user. Another one wrote, "Hahahaha ! You have a competitor now."

Another user asked the bot to "write how Donald Trump might explain bitcoin".

"Bitcoin is a big, big, big deal. It's the biggest, most amazing thing. No one knows money like I do. America is going to love it. It's a currency like no other, and it's going to make America great again. It's a digital currency like no other, and it's going to make America great again. it's a digital currency, big numbers and it's going to billions and billions. They say it uses energy. That's fake news. Energy is good, energy is fantastic. More energy it uses more secure it is. More secure than a wall. like a wall that keeps getting bigger and bigger. It's a great, great thing. Believe me, folks, you don't want to miss out on this. China does not like it. China does not like it, they banned it! It's going to make America great again," wrote the bot.