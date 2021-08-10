Earlier on January 1 this year, another Pakistani Journalist Omar R Quraishi shared a picture on his social media handle, where another man was arrested for wearing a costume mask and scaring people away on New Year’s Eve.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran Trending Desk: Back in January this year, a man was arrested by the Pakistani Police for wearing a scary costume while trying to scare people. Well, something similar has happened in Pakistan once again as a man in Peshawar has been arrested once again for trying to scare people using a face mask.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat tweeted the video of the man in which he could be seen locked up inside a prison. In the eight-second video shared by Inayat, the man could be seen trying to take off his face mask.

"This guy arrested in Peshawar, had plans to celebrate Independence Day by scaring people. Apparently, the police wasn't much impressed. He was caught in his scary mask," she tweeted while sharing the video.

This guy arrested in Peshawar, had plans to celebrate independence day by scaring people. Apparently, the police wasn't much impressed, he was caught in his scary mask. pic.twitter.com/eYEe5YIaQE — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 10, 2021

Soon after the video was uploaded, people flooded the comment section with bizarre and hilarious comments.

This has become a Peshawari festive tradition! — Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir (@FatehMulk) August 10, 2021

Face is the index of mind! — Azhar M Khan (@AzharMKhan3) August 10, 2021

It is believed that the man was trying to celebrate “Independence Day by scaring people.” However, the Pakistani Police noticed the activities done by the man and arrested him.

WHAT HAPPENED IN JANUARY?

Earlier on January 1 this year, another Pakistani Journalist Omar R Quraishi shared a picture on his social media handle, where another man was arrested for wearing a costume mask and scaring people away on New Year’s Eve.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen