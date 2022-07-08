'Maldives In Malad': Man Lying On Water-Logged Mumbai Road Is Internet's New Obsession | Watch

While the intense rainfall since Monday caused tremendous loss to the city, the internet has come up with a different side of the Mumbai rains. A video of a man has recently gone viral on social media platforms where be seen carelessly enjoying the same amid the disrupted traffic. In the video, the man is witnessed lying peacefully on the waterlogged road while vehicles like buses and cars are passing by and splashing water on him.

Thank you BMC for making this man feel Maldives in Malad 😄😄#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/5f2e1d2OMh — Youth of India 🇮🇳 हिंदुस्तान के युवा (@HindustanKeYuva) July 7, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter from the handle named, Youth of India. The caption reads, "Thankyou BMC for making this man feel Maldives in Malad." The video got more than 26,000 views and netizens really seem to enjoy watching it. Meanwhile, many social media users also argued that the place is not Malad but Kings Circle. "Get your map corrected it's Kings Circle, Gandhi Market area," a user wrote. "Jhoot kyu bol raha hai? Kings Circle hai yeh jagah," another commented.

However, other users enjoyed watching him so relaxed. "This man feel Maldives in Malad...bheegi bheegi sadkon par tera intezaar karu," a user said. Another user named, Swathi wrote, "You Visit Juhu before Juhu visits you!!." A third user jokingly commented, "He will be like….Dooba dooba rehta hun."

However, this is not the only thing that grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. An adorable video of a small boy dancing and enjoying the rain also made its way through social media.

The video shows small children happily enjoying the monsoon. The caption of the post reads, "Bachpan." The post made many users reminisce about their childhood days. "This was actually life before smartphones and social media," one user commented. "Oh Man i miss those days," a second user replied.