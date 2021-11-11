New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai recently got married to General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Asser Malik. Following the Nikah ceremony, the 24-year-old education activists uploaded pictures of her wedding. While a lot of people have adored the pictures of the newly-wed, some could not help but drag old comments given by Malala to the international magazine Vogue.

Earlier in June this year, while talking to British Magazine, Vogue, Malala had said, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Twitter users have trolled Malala badly for the comment, and several memes have been made.

Have a look:

— Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) November 11, 2021

Why she did nikkah?? She was agree on partnership... So??

— Rafi Khan 🇵🇰 (@RafiKha01) November 9, 2021

Malala married a cricket-related dude. Wins all around for Pakistan Cricket!! pic.twitter.com/aUEXSQ9KXi

Malala is now cricketing royalty, you love to see it. https://t.co/WR5m6bg7E2 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) November 9, 2021

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen