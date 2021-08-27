New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Bollywood celebrities have often been the trendsetter for people and it hasn't changed this time as well. Recently, a trend which is slowly gaining huge popularity is 'Black Water'. It has become the favourite fitness mantra among all fitness enthusiasts, including celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shruti Haasan and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli who have been spotted with bottles of black water.



What Is Black Water?



Blackwater is basically alkaline water which is referred to as a sports drink or energy drink. According to reports, black water helps in balancing the acidity level, maintains the pH level and also has fulvic acid (FvA), which gives it the black colour. The reports also suggest that the water contains minerals and vitamins as well which is beneficial for human health.



According to an expert, quoted by The Indian Express, blackwater contains natural antioxidants and is beneficial for people who have diabetes and cholesterol issues and also maintains body weight. Also, molecules present in Blackwater keep plenty of nutrients and the human body can absorb these nutrients very quickly.



Are The Health Benefit Claims True?



The public domain consists of very little information about the health benefits of alkaline water, so it is tough to say if alkaline water has health benefits or not. On the other hand, it is believed that some proponents of alkaline water is way more hydrating and help in boosting immunity, however, there are only a few independent data to corroborate it.



So if you are planning to include Black Water in your daily routine then you should first consult your physician or dietician to ensure that it does not have any side effects.



How much does Black Water cost?



A pack of six 500 ml black water costs over Rs. 500. Users can purchase this Alkaline water online in India. Apart from that, there is an Indian brand that manufactures it as well.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen