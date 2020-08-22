Mahatma Gandhi's gold-plated spectacles sold for USD 340,000 in UK

A pair of gold-plated glasses claimed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi in the 1900s has been auctioned at USD 340,000 in UK.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A pair of gold-plated glasses claimed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi in the 1900s has been auctioned at USD 340,000 in UK.

"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale on Friday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the glasses were gifted to the grandfather of an unnamed elderly gentleman vendor in England, who worked for British Petroleum in South Africa between 1910 and 1930.

The lot, titled "Pair of Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Spectacles", will be auctioned on August 21. However, It has already attracted much interest, including from India and has already received an online bid for 6,000 pounds.



East Bristol Auctions in south-west England's Hanham said that they found the glasses dropped through their letterbox in an envelope. East Bristol Auctions auctioneer Andy Stowe said that the glasses could be one of the early pairs of Gandhi since he started wearing spectacles in the late 1910s and early 1920s.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma