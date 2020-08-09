A pair of gold-plated glasses claimed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi in the 1900s has been listed for auction in the UK.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A pair of gold-plated glasses claimed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi in the 1900s has been listed for auction in the UK. According to a report by news agency PTI, the glasses were gifted to the grandfather of an unnamed elderly gentleman vendor in England, who worked for British Petroleum in South Africa between 1910 and 1930.

The lot, titled "Pair of Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Spectacles", will be auctioned on August 21. However, It has already attracted much interest, including from India and has already received an online bid for 6,000 pounds.

East Bristol Auctions in south-west England's Hanham said that they found the glasses dropped through their letterbox in an envelope. East Bristol Auctions auctioneer Andy Stowe said that the glasses could be one of the early pairs of Gandhi since he started wearing spectacles in the late 1910s and early 1920s.

"The vendor's uncle definitely worked for British Petroleum in South Africa, and I believe Mahatma Gandhi didn't wear glasses until the late 1910s early 1920s," news agency PTI quoted Stowe as saying in reference to the provenance of the glasses.

"The story that appears with the lot is exactly what the vendor told us, and exactly what was told to him by his father some 50 years ago," explains Stowe.

The details of the auction lot for the spectacles read: "A pair of early 20th century c1920 gold plated circular rimmed spectacles by repute owned and worn by Mahatma Gandhi."

How much they are likely to fetch?

According to the auctioneers, the spectacles are estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds since they are believed to be worn by Gandhi, who is highly regarded for leading India's freedom movement non-violently.

Gandhi used to wear the iconic round-rimmed Windsor-style glasses, which were in fashion in the late 1800s and 1900s. India's 'father of nation' became synonymous with these pair of spectacles as they became a regular feature of him during his freedom movements against the British.

"The spectacles of usual form, with sprung gold plated arms and prescription lenses. Jointed by a gold plated nose bar, the spectacles formed an important and somewhat iconic part of Mahatma Gandhi's overall appearance. It was known that he would often give away his old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him. A rare and important pair of spectacles," the auction lot noted.

"The uncle working for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Mahatma Gandhi for some good deed. A note from the vendor is included," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma