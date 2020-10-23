Amidst the ongoing pandemic, an 87-year old homeopathic doctor in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district steps out of his house to serve door-to-door treatment to the villagers. Read on to know about this nobel man.

New Delhi | Jagran Desk: A 87-year old homeopathic doctor in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district gave a challenge to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been going out to treat villagers. He has been travelling into the remote areas to treat his patients 10 km barefoot on his bicycle every day. He has been providing door-to-door medical treatment to the poor people of Mul, Pombhurna and Ballarshah talukas for the last 60 years on his bicycle.

However, the pandemic has changed nothing for Dr Ramchandra Deandekar as his conscious has not arrived with the pandemic. He has been providing this selfless service to the needy for more than 60 years now. News agency ANI reported that Dr Dandekar is the practitioner of Homeopathy and Ayurveda who did not stop even when his life was equally in danger.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, people above 60 years are advised to stay at home. But, this 87-year-old doctor has stepped out of his house to continue his service. According to a report by News18, after completing his diploma from the Nagpur College of Homeopathy in 1957-58, Dandekar worked as a lecturer at the Chandrapur Homeopathy College for a year. Later, he left the job and came back to the village to help them. Since then, he has been serving to the people of remote areas and guiding them with the right treatment.

It has also been revealed that this nobel man also travels via bus in case of an emergency outside his village. Despite the risk of infection, the doctor continued to serve his patients. He also helps people to identify the symptoms of COVID-19 and advised them on medication and home quarantine methods. He does not carry any mobile phone or any other device during his trips and has a fixed timetable to visit the villages.

Posted By: Srishti Goel