Maharashtra Lockdown: These memes will bring 2020 memories back to life as state government reimposes strict COVID curbs
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The menace of COVID-19 doesn't seem to end anytime soon and the surge in new cases in Maharashtra has forced the state government to impose a weekend lockdown from Friday to Monday. The decision was taken after the COVID-19 cases spiked in the state. Yes, Maharashtra on Saturday reported almost 50,000 fresh cases while on Sunday 11,000 more cases were added.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a cabinet meeting to discuss the lockdown imposition to control the spread of COVID-19. Apart from the weekend lockdown, the meeting also decided to have a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am while section 144 will be enforced during the daytime.
Amidst the period, right from parks, religious places to offices and schools, many public places are expected to remain shut in Maharashtra during the lockdown period. Meanwhile, there has been no imposition on using public and private transport.
After coming across the news, the internet exploded with hilarious memes on #lockdown2021 which started trending on Twitter and once again and it brought back the memories of lockdown 2020. People started sharing photos and funny reactions on the government's decision and reminisced about last year.
Take a look at the funny Twitter reactions here:
Seems like, students are the ones who are secretly enjoying this period.
Meanwhile, this happened when people were expecting things to bounce back to normal. But little did anyone know.
Aren't these memes super funny? Which one is your favourite? Do let us know.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal