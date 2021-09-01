New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Ever imagined getting wealthy overnight? This fisherman from Maharashtra had never imagined that he would make a fortune with his catch and earn crores overnight.

Chandrakant Tare, the fisherman from Murbe village in Palghar district, caught money in the shape of fish when he took his boat to the sea for the first time on August 28 after the monsoon ban on fishing was lifted.

During fishing, he noticed that the net had become heavy and he immediately pulled it out. Crew members aboard the boat were surprised to see that he had caught around 157 Ghol fish in the net at once.

Not only the fish is known as "the fish with the heart of gold," but it ranges very high in terms of its price. The fish that Chandrakant Tare caught made him instant rich. The Ghol fish is not only a delicacy but also has many medicinal properties and is highly valued in various countries. Its various parts are used to make medicines and other products.

The Ghol fish (Protonibea diacanthus) is a type of blackspotted croaker fish and has a huge demand in Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

After returning from the sea, the fish that Chandrakant caught was auctioned and it attracted a bid of a whopping Rs 1.33 crore, reported Hindustan Times. Yes! you heard it right. It helped the fisherman overcome his financial problems. According to the fisherman's son, the deal is yet to be completed but it is final and locked. There exist a pouch on the stomach of the Ghol fish which is in great demand overseas.

