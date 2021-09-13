New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Golgappas are all-time favourite street food. The crispy puri with spicy filling and flavoured water has all our hearts. A vendor in Madhya Pradesh distributed these mouth-watering golgappas for free and reason will melt your heart. The video of the vendor giving free golgappas has gone viral on the internet. The vendor treated people with golgappa worth Rs 50,000.

Anchal Gupta, a golgappa vendor in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday fed several people with free golgappas to celebrate the birth of his daughter. When the vendor was asked about the reason for giving free panipuri he said, " My wife recently gave birth to a daughter and this is to celebrate her birth."

"When I received the news that I have a daughter, I was extremely happy. However, a few people gave a weird reaction. Some of them told me that a girl child will be a burden etc," he said.

"I have small earnings but I wanted to give a message to all those who consider girl child as a burden. I am proud that I have a daughter," Anchal Gupta said.

The golgappa vendor, Anchal Gupta got all the praise and netizens lauded his act and shared his video multiple times on social media. The video ever since shared has garnered many likes and comments. Many praised him for his large heart and great mentality while others congratulated him for his daughter.

In the video, Anchal is seen distributing golgappas to a large crowd. He can be seen urging people to follow COVID protocols and maintain social distancing. Anchal Gupta has been running his golgappa cart in the Kolar area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for the last 14 years.

Posted By: Ashita Singh