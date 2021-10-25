New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Remember 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy? Yes, the Pakistani fan whose emotional rant after Pakistan's defeat from Team India in 2019 went viral. The guy now is the happiest and all over the internet again after Pakistan finally managed to win against India in a World Cup.

Momin Saqib, one of the Pakistan fans shared a series of videos on his Instagram after Pakistan created history on Sunday evening in Dubai beating arch-rivals India for the first time in the history of World Cups (50-over or T20). The viral meme guy was present at the Dubai International Stadium to witness the match

Have a Look at some of his celebratory videos here:

The viral meme guy was elated and in a celebratory mood as in video of his feaaturing Akshay Kumar said, "“Mujhe Kuch samaj nai arahi!! Main khushi se pagal ho jao ga (I can’t understand anything! I will go mad because of this happiness)."

In the video, Monin said, "Pakistan crowd's noise will be echoed in the Dubai stadium for 200 years from now, it's that historic a win." He also mentioned that this 10-wicket victory is a tribute to the love of the whole of Pakistan and it's not just win but it was cruelty.

The Maaro Mujhe Maaro guy went crazy unable to control his emotions after witnessing the epic win, in one video he even wanted to eat the soil of the ground where Pakistan created history.

Saqib later talked to Mohammad Rizwan and company from a distance about the same and how comprehensive the victory was and what it means to Pakistan fans. He gave a full-on speech hailing the cricketers and expressed his happiness.

Momin celebrated the win with late-night party as he danced to 'Taki Taki song and said, " AAj ke match ke baad asal mei mere jazbaat badal gye, as you can see i am ready aur aaj ki raat sona nhi hai aaj ki raat hogi Heavy wali Party.

