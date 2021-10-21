New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The most anticipated match of ICC T20I World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan is just around the corner and fans are already beaming with excitement. As the count down has begun the Maaro Mujhe Maaro guy has reappeared on the internet with another video.

The video has gone viral on the internet as the internet is reacting to his emotions in a hilarious way. For the unversed, Maro Mjhe Maaro Guy's name is Momin Saqib, who is a Pakistani cricket fan and got famous with epic rant after Pakistan lost a match against India in the year 2019.

Take a look at the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

In the viral video, “Kya aap taiyyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala (Are you ready for the nail-biting match between India and Pakistan? There are only two matches, one is India versus Pakistan and the other is the Lagaan film one),” he said.

Then, in an extremely hilarious, fake crying voice, Saqib added, “Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta (It feels as if 2019’s match got over yesterday only. Time just flies)."

Ever since the video surfaced on the internet it has been doing rounds as netizens are mocking the fan for his emotions.“Phir ekbar jazbaat palat jaayenge ek pal me,” a user said. Another user commented, “Another meme contest is on the way.”

Another man advised Momin to not watch the match and commented, " Tum na jana bhai match dekhne kahi Pakistan k haarne ke baad fr tmhri koi or video viral ho jaye."

While an internet user namanutreja seemed more interested in his reaction rather than the match as he wrote, "I am more interested in you reaction after Pakistan loss."

India vs Pakistan match will be played on October 24, 2021, Fans are rather excited for the biggest clash. Are you? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh