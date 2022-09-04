Luxury Bentley Mulsanne Recovered In Pakistan's Karachi After Getting Stolen From London

A luxury vehicle 'Bentley Mulsanne', stolen from London, United Kingdom, has been found in Karachi on Saturday, as per local media reports. The UK's intelligence agency tipped off Pakistani authorities about the stolen vehicle being parked in a house in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, confirmed the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi.

In a statement, the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Collectorate of Customs said, "A credible information was received from a national agency of a friendly country that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN Number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, Engine Number CKB304693 was stolen from London and their intelligence agency indicated that the said vehicle is supposed to be parked at 15-B, South 10th Street, DHA, Karachi."

The two accused, Jameel Shafi and Naveed Bilwani were taken into custody. According to the customs official, the car was found in the parking lot of apartments in Karachi's DHA. The official said, "The arrested persons were identified as Jameel Shafi, son of Shafi Ahmed, a resident of 10th South Street, House No 15-B, Phase II Extension, and Naveed Bilwani, son of Rafique, a resident of House No159, Khayaban-e-Roomi, DHA."

The official also said that another accused Navaid Yamin, a resident of KDA Officers Society, facilitator at Motor Registration Authority, Excise & Taxation Department, Karachi, is missing and the financiers, abettors and associates to be ascertained during the investigation are yet to be arrested.

Moreover, the FBR officials found that the luxury vehicle had a Pakistani registration number plate and a white-coloured handmade number plate on the front. According to the News International, the chassis number of the Bentley also matched with the one shared by the UK authorities.

As the keys to the vehicle were not found, the FBR's Collectorate of Customs had to lift the vehicle for its depot. "Due to non-availability of the key of the said vehicle, arrangements were made to lift the vehicle by car carrier. The recovered vehicle was loaded on a car carrier for taking it to ASO HQ-NMB Wharf for the further completion of legal formalities," said the board.

