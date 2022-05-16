New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: As May 16 is here, millions of sky gazers in different parts of the world are glued to the sky to witness the breathtaking lunar eclipse. The celestial phenomenon, also known as Chandra Grahan is the first total Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022. The second Lunar Eclipse of the year will take place on November 8, 2022. Interestingly, this Lunar Eclipse is also called 'Blood Moon'. People from Rome, New York, Brussels, to Washington DC were able to watch this stunning planetary occurrence. Here's all you need to know about why the total Lunar Eclipse is referred to as 'Blood Moon'.

Why total Lunar Eclipse is called Blood Moon?

The strange red colour that we can observe on the moon during a total lunar eclipse is the reason why it is called a blood moon. It is a rare event that was last seen the UK in the year 2019. As per NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the red colour during a total lunar eclipse is caused due to air molecules from the Earth's Atmosphere scattering blue light. The remaining light gets reflected onto the moon's surface giving it an eerie red glow.

"People sometimes refer to a lunar eclipse as a ‘blood moon’ because of the way the Moon can turn a deep coppery red. This colour is due to sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere; how red it actually turns depends on the state of dust in the Earth's atmosphere," the Royal Observatory Greenwich explained.

This lunar eclipse is also referred to as 'supermoon' because it is slightly bigger in appearance. The size of the moon during this time seems bigger because it is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

While the eastern half of the United States and all of South America were able to watch the total lunar eclipse, in India it was not visible.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha