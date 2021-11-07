New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It is going to be a treat to the eyes of all night gazers when the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will occur on the intervening night of November 18 and November 19. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the lunar eclipse will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes and 97 per cent of the Moon will appear red. This lunar eclipse is expected to be longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100.



In the early hours of November 19, the Moon will slip into Earth's shadow. According to the space agency, the eclipse will peak at 4 AM ET (1:30 pm Saturday, Indian Standard Time (IST). Earlier in May this year, a total lunar eclipse occurred for a duration of 3 hours and 7 minutes.



People across the globe will be able to catch the glimpse of this breathtaking event at different times, depending on their time zones. People living on the east coast of the US will be able to see the eclipse from 2 to 4 AM ET. The lunar eclipse will be visible from South America, Eastern Asia, the Pacific region, and Australia.



"A partial lunar eclipse is on the way, taking place overnight on November 18th and 19th, when the Moon slips into Earth's shadow for a couple of hours. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you," wrote NASA in its monthly update.



"Now that's a huge swath of the planet that'll be able to see at least part of the eclipse, including North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region. So check the timing of its visibility for your area," the space agency added.



A total of 20 partial and penumbral eclipses will take place between 2021 and 2030.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen