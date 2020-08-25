A class 8 student from Lakhoval village in Punjab's Ludhiana district made a bicycle that looks like a scooter from the front during coronavirus lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indians are known for inventing 'Jugaad' and the coronavirus lockdown has brought the best of their creativity. We have seen several examples over the last few months when people created amusing things using cheap and basic items. Remember when locust attacked, a farmer made a device to create high decibel sound using an old motor and steel utensil to chase them away? In yet another example, a class 8 student from Lakhoval village in Punjab's Ludhiana district made a bicycle that looks like a scooter from the front.

Harmanjot had demanded a new cycle but his father couldn't get him that due to his limited income that too was impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. But as they say a father would do everything in his power and beyond to make his children happy. Harmanjot's father used the spare time during coronavirus lockdown to make this unique bicycle.

They used parts of an old scooter, painted them in golden colour and assembled on a bicycle. If you see the bi-cycle from front, it would look like a beautiful scooter and can be pedalled like a normal cycle.

"Since my father couldn't get me a new cycle during COVID19, so we made this," news agency ANI quoted Harmanjot as saying. The agency also shared a video in which Harmanjot can be seen giving a demo of the cycle.

#WATCH Ludhiana: A Class 8 student Harmanjot of Lakhoval village, with help from his father, has made a bicycle that looks like a scooter from the front & can be pedalled like a normal cycle.

He says, "Since my father couldn't get me a new cycle during #COVID19, so we made this." pic.twitter.com/f9UDsiv333 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

From making social distancing possible to create new methods to keep locusts away, Indians have proved that they can always find a solution with their own 'hacks' and 'DIYs'. And just FYI, the Indian word-Jugaad has also been added to the Oxford Dictionary. According to the Oxford Dictionary, Jugaad means "the use of skill and imagination to find an easy solution to a problem or to fix or make something using cheap and basic items".

